Man convicted on child rape charges after leaving the country and staying in Iran for 22 years

Officials said that Jahangir Shaffighi, 62, was convicted of rape and sexual battery Wednesday, after they said he sexually abused a child in the 1990s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney's office said that a man has been convicted after they said he sexually abused a child in the 1990s and then left the country.

They said that Jahangir Shaffighi, 62, was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday. According to authorities, he was a taekwondo instructor in 1992 and the victim was one of his students.

While the victim was 10 and 11 years old, authorities said that he sexually assaulted them. The abuse lasted for eight months, according to prosecutors, and the child talked about the abuse three months after stopping the taekwondo class.

The Knoxville Police Department arrested Shaffighi in 1994, according to officials. However, they said he posted his bond and left the country to stay in Iran. They said he stayed there until 2016 when he was apprehended by the United States Marshals Service.

They said Shaffighi will be sentenced under Tennessee law as it stood in 1992 before a statute for child rape charges was enacted. So, they said he faces 15-25 years in prison for the aggravated rape count and 8-12 years for the aggravated sexual battery count.