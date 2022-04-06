DA: Man convicted after raping intoxicated woman in 2019

Prosecutors said they will seek the maximum sentence against Cochran, which is 37 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County jury convicted a man accused of raping an intoxicated woman in 2019.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said the jury found 49-year-old David Lyndel Cochran guilty of one count of aggravated rape, two counts of rape, and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Judge Steve Sword revoked Cochran's bond and set the case for sentencing on May 26.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors said Pero’s restaurant was closing its Emory Road location on August 25, 2019, and the restaurant staff was given access to the bar for a celebration. The victim was a server at the restaurant and became extremely intoxicated before vomiting and passing out.

According to a press release, Cochran was a cook at the restaurant and offered to take the victim home. The victim was carried to Cochran’s car. Instead of taking her home, Cochran took the incapacitated victim to the Super 8 Motel off Emory Road. While the victim was unable to give consent, prosecutors said Cochran raped her.

Officials said the next day, the victim felt pain and discomfort but did not know what happened. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Captain Steve Sanders began an investigation, interviewing witnesses and sending the victim to the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee where a sexual assault examination revealed Cochran’s DNA.

“This offender preyed upon a young woman when she was most vulnerable, but he has been held accountable thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case,” said Allen.

The press release said aggravated rape is a Class A felony carrying a punishment of 15 to 25 years in prison. Aggravated kidnapping is a Class B felony carrying a punishment of eight to 12 years.