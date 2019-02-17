A man is dead after an attempted rescue in McMinn County.

McMinn Sheriff's Deputies say a man was found unresponsive after he went to get a woman out of high water.

McMinn Sheriffs Deputies, AMR EMS, as well as McMinn and Polk Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report early Sunday morning that a male and female were in some high water.

Authorities determined that the female had been doing meth at a residence then walked from the house out into the water. The male went to get her out but he was found later unresponsive.

The female was located and treated at a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.