A man is dead after an attempted rescue in McMinn County.

McMinn Sheriff's Deputies say a man was found unresponsive after he went to get a woman out of high water.

McMinn Sheriffs Deputies, AMR EMS, as well as McMinn and Polk Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report early Sunday morning that a male and female were in some high water. 

Authorities determined that the female had been doing meth at a residence then walked from the house out into the water. The male went to get her out but he was found later unresponsive. 

The female was located and treated at a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation.