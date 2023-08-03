Case will head to grand jury after Laurel Co. man died after being stabbed by his own knife during a fight, deputies say

Deputies said they are sending the case to a grand jury to determine if the other person involved in the fight will face charges.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in late July.

According to deputies, the incident happened off Indian Camp Road in London, Kentucky. Officials said two people were in the home and got into an argument.

Deputies said 66-year-old Robert Turner pulled out a pocket knife during the argument and the two got into a struggle.

At some point, deputies said Turner was stabbed by his own knife. LCSO told 10News they are investigating the circumstances, but at the moment believe Turner fell on the knife during the struggle, critically wounding himself. A woman found him inside the home alive and called 911.

Kentucky State Police arrived on the scene and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Turner was later pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner's office.

According to his obituary, Turner died on July 28.

Investigators recovered the pocket knife and conducted an autopsy on Turner in Frankfort, LCSO said.