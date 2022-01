KPD said no suspects are in custody. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound in West Knoxville on New Year's Eve night.

According to KPD, officers arrived at a duplex on the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane in response to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD said no suspects are in custody. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.