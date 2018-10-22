Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating what led to a fatal officer-involved shooting early Monday in Cocke County.

A TBI agent along with officers from the Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office were at a home on the 2000 block of Highway 160 in Newport to serve an arrest warrant on William David Williamson, according to the TBI.

Williamson was wanted on 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was known to have weapons, the TBI said.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5 a.m., deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Newport Police Department entered the home and located Williamson.

He reportedly produced a weapon, so a Cocke County deputy and aq Newport officer fired shots that struck him.

According to the TBI, Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

"TBI Special Agents, assisted by a team of Forensic Scientists, will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation. As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review," a TBI release said.

© 2018 WBIR