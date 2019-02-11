KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a 42-year-old man died after a shooting in West Knoxville Friday night.

Officers said it happened at 9:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Piney Grove Church Road.

Officers said when they arrived they found a 42-year-old man with a head injury being taken care of by EMS.

The man was transported to UT Medical Center where he died from his injury.

KPD said witnesses described hearing several gunshots and saw a silver 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by a male suspect, fleeing the scene.

KPD said the man could have possibly been hit by the car.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating, if you have any information about the incident, contact the Knoxville Police Department Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.