KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting on Linden Avenue at 7:36 p.m. Sunday, March 31.

The Knoxville Police Department said the victim was Knoxville resident Victor Johnson, 40.

Witnesses told KPD they saw two men in front of a residence in a verbal argument and fired shots during the altercation. Johnson was struck at least once.

KPD said Johnson was taken to UT Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to call the Crime Hotline at 215-7212.