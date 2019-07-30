KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An unnamed man died while in the custody Saturday night of the Knox County Sheriff's Office after being detained for what authorities say was a pursuit in Halls, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the Knoxville Police Department is now investigating. The agencies have an agreement to take over each other's investigations in such circumstances.

10News requested reports about the incident Monday and Tuesday. None are available, according to the department.

KCSO was involved in a chase that ended about 10 p.m. Saturday at Brownlow Road near Salem Church Road in North Knox County. A man and woman were taken into custody.

It put out this statement on its Facebook page at 10:21 p.m. Saturday: "Knox County Sheriff’s Office has one male and one female into custody after an attempted traffic stop where the vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on Brownlow Road off Salem Church Road in Halls.

"Suspects names and charges are not immediately available. We will update you as information becomes available."

KCSO statement after Saturday night chase and arrest. The man died in custody.

KCSO

KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said Tuesday afternoon in a statement that the man "passed away while in custody.

"Therefore KPD will not only handle the investigation but all subsequent media releases. Once their investigation is completed they will turn the findings over to the District Attorney, Charme Allen."

The names of the man and woman have not been released. Nor have any details about possible charges.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit has been towed and put in police custody.