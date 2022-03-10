Man dies, woman wounded in stabbing at North Knoxville motel

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday in which a man died and a woman suffered serious injuries at a North Knoxville motel.

The man apparently died by his own hand, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Clarion Inn, 5335 Central Avenue Pike.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a woman outside of a second-floor room who had been stabbed numerous times," according to Erland. "A man was found dead inside of the room from what is believed to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

"Based on investigation conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit, it is believed that the woman and man had been involved in a domestic altercation.

Police think the man stabbed the woman multiple times in a room before her son arrived and she was able to get out. The man turned the blade on himself, according to KPD.

Names have not been released.

The woman was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.