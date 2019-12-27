A man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a scene and taking it for a joy ride on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report of breathing difficulties at a private home in Lexington, which is about 43 miles north of Vancouver, Wash.

While crews were working on the patient, a family member left the home and took off in the Medic Unit, according to a release from Cowlitz Fire & Rescue.

Several police agencies responded and started chasing the suspect, who entered southbound I-5 in the ambulance with its emergency lights activated.

Police deployed spike strips, which the ambulance hit, flattening all six tires, according to the release.

While the suspect was still traveling on I-5 with the tires deflated, a group of teenagers captured video of the ambulance going past them and coming to a stop along the side of I-5.

"Dude, they stole an ambulance!" you can hear one of the young men saying from their vehicle.

The suspect ended up driving partially onto the Burlington Northern train tracks where he was taken into custody by multiple officers and a police K-9, officials said.

The suspect's name has not been released and it's not clear what, if any, charges he will face.

No injuries were reported.

The original patient fire personnel were working on was okay and did not need to be transported, fire officials said.

