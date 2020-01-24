KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will serve 40 years in prison for killing a man during a 2018 argument at a North Knoxville apartment complex.

Antonio C. Gipson, 38, also faces a 10-year sentence for unlawful possession of a weapon.

A Knox County Criminal Court jury found him guilty in November of the gun charge and second-degree murder.

On Friday, Judge Scott Green imposed sentence on Gipson.

Gipson killed Alexander L. West, 25, in May 2018 at the complex on Valley View Drive. Knoxville police responded to a 911 call at an apartment there.

"The investigation revealed that Gipson and the victim knew of each other because Gipson was now dating the mother of the victim's son," a news release from Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen states. "Gipson went to the victim's apartment to confront him about a text message the victim sent about Gipson raising the victim's son."

According to prosecutors, the men argued and West insulted Gipson. He shot the victim at close range in the face with a .25-caliber pistol.

He later turned himself in to authorities.

Gipson's record includes felon convictions for dealing cocaine and for facilitation of aggravated assault.