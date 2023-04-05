DA: Man convicted of child sex crimes faces up to 40 years in prison

Gary Len Rollins, Sr., was convicted of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's Office said that a 64-year-old man faces up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

They said Gary Len Rollins, Sr., was convicted of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. A judge revoked his bond and ordered him into custody, setting the case for sentencing on June 29, according to the release.

They said that Rollins was babysitting the survivor of the sexual abuse along with other grandchildren after a dentist checkup. They said the child was sexually assaulted while in Rollins' home.

The child told ChildHelp of Tennessee about the abuse, and Knoxville Police Department investigators interviewed Rollins and other witnesses, according to the release. It also said that Rollins was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry after he was convicted of aggravated rape in 1998, after sexually assaulting his child.

They said he was released from prison after serving 15 years for that conviction.