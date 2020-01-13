SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sevier County grand jury has indicted a local man on multiple charges after investigators said he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times then pushed her from a car and into the road.

On Oct. 8, deputies were called to Gnatty Branch Road after someone spotted the woman lying in the roadway. They rushed her to the hospital and later tracked down her boyfriend, Hayden K. Ownby.

The 22-year-old from Sevier County was initially charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Jessie Tucker.

Last week, a grand jury heard evidence against Ownby and returned multiple indictments, including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, and carjacking.

He was also indicted on multiple drug charges from previous incidents, including possession of meth for resale and concealing pills while he was in the Sevier County jail.