69-year-old man faces vandalism charge after officers find damage at North Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said a 69-year-old man is facing charges after officers spotted him damaging the Dutch Valley Baptist Church building.

They said Troy Luttrell was spotted by officers "on the front steps of the church beating a large metal police against the railing of the church." They said he was also spotted by a witness who said he was trying to pry open the front doors.

Luttrell was taken into custody early Sunday morning, and after arresting him officers checked the church building. They said they found that the black railing at the front of the church was bent and chipped, and a stained glass window was broken. They also said the front doors were bent inwards at different locations, and a door handle was partly broken.

They also said that there were pry marks on the front door and all four of the church's pillars had dents. They said the property owner decided to press charges and authorities estimated Luttrell did around $3,900 worth of damage.