MPD: Man faces multiple charges after stealing car, crashing it into retirement community home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges in Blount County after crashing a stolen car into a house in the Shannondale Assisted Living Community, according to the Maryville Police Department.

Joshua Coffman, a 33-year-old from Chattanooga, allegedly stole two cars, broke into a house, attempted to hit an officer with a vehicle, hit a parked police cruiser and crashed into a home, MPD said.

MPD was called to Orangewood Drive and Montvale Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a suspicious person walking through yards, according to officials.

While officers were in the area, a woman called to say a man had broken into her home through a back window. The woman's home was located on Shannondale Way in the Shannondale Assisted Living Community, according to MPD.

While officers were talking with the woman, Coffman found the keys to the woman's Toyota Prius and left the residence. Coffman drove through several yards, MPD said.

Police set up a perimeter after determining Coffman was not going to stop the car, according to MPD.

Eventually, Coffman ended up back on Shannondale Way. An MPD officer got out of his car and made eye contact with Coffman. Coffman then slid down in his seat and drove towards the officer, MPD said.

The officer fired seven rounds, striking the vehicle⁠—but not the suspect, according to MPD.

The car continued on and hit an MPD cruiser with a deputy inside. Coffman then crashed into the front of a house, MPD said.

Coffman was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was then taken to jail. Coffman has outstanding warrants in Georgia, according to MPD.

The officer in the cruiser hit by the fleeing vehicle was taken to the hospital. They have since been treated and released, MPD said.

The officer who fired their weapon was not injured, according to MPD.

Coffman had stolen a car earlier in the day. The car was located at a nearby church and items belonging to Coffman were found in the car, MPD said.

On Monday, Shannondale CEO Todd Taylor released a statement on the incident: