KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was found dead with several gunshot wounds after Knoxville Police responded to a call about a shooting early Friday morning, according to authorities.

A call came in at 12:44 a.m. that a man had been shot in a kitchen at Southland Square Apartments on Sevier Avenue, police said. When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have died from several gunshot wounds, according to KPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call KPD's Crime and Drug hotline at (865) 215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

RELATED: 16-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl die after drive-by shooting in Memphis Monday night

RELATED: KPD: 17-year-old facing attempted murder charge after overnight apartment shooting