Authorities ID man found dead at an abandoned residence in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said they have identified a man found dead at an abandoned residence in Greene County on Sunday.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said that 911 received a call around 10:05 a.m. of a dead body found in an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road near the Hawkins County line in Western Greene County.

Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man was identified as Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee.

According to a press release, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.