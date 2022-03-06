x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Authorities ID man found dead at an abandoned residence in Greene County

According to a press release, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said they have identified a man found dead at an abandoned residence in Greene County on Sunday.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said that 911 received a call around 10:05 a.m. of a dead body found in an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road near the Hawkins County line in Western Greene County.

Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man was identified as Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee.

According to a press release, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.

Related Articles

In Other News

Two years since Evelyn Boswell's body was found