KPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park.
They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
He was identified as a 27-year-old man. Authorities said there was no suspect information as of Monday evening and the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information about the man should reach out to the East Tennesee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. People can also submit tips anonymously online.