Man found shot, killed in vehicle outside East Knoxville home

The investigation was just beginning Monday afternoon. No suspect information was available.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in East Knoxville in which a man was found fatally wounded in a vehicle.

Authorities were called to the neighborhood in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue about 1:15 p.m., according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

They were alerted to a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived they found a man in a vehicle outside a house with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released; the man's identity hasn't been released.

Violent Crimes investigators were on the scene.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

