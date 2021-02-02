Man found shot, killed in vehicle outside East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in East Knoxville in which a man was found fatally wounded in a vehicle.
Authorities were called to the neighborhood in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue about 1:15 p.m., according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.
They were alerted to a report of shots being fired.
When they arrived they found a man in a vehicle outside a house with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released; the man's identity hasn't been released.
Violent Crimes investigators were on the scene.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous.