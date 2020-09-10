Man found shot near site of reported East Knoxville burglary

Authorities were notified about 1:40 a.m. Friday of the shooting near Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. near Austin-East High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating Friday after finding a man with a gunshot wound near the scene of a reported East Knoxville residential burglary.

Authorities were notified about 1:40 a.m. Friday of the shooting near Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. near Austin-East High School.

They found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest that was not considered life threatening, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland. He was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The man's name hasn't been released.

About the same time as the shooting, police were dispatched to a reported burglary in the 400 block of Hembree. That's where the shooting is thought to have occurred, according to Erland.

"The residents stated that two unknown males had entered the home with guns and left the scene prior to the arrival of officers," Erland's release states.