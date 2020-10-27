Man found shot to death at Knoxville Days Inn

Around 5:30 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Days Inn located at 5423 Asheville Highway on the report of a deceased male.

Around 5:30 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Days Inn located at 5423 Asheville Highway on the report of a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside of a third-floor room suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin its investigation, which is in the preliminary stages. There is no suspect information at this time.