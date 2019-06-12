MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man has been convicted for drug possession after the district attorney’s office said he rode a bus from Texas to Memphis with 10 pounds of meth in his luggage.

Corey Young, 42, from Jonesboro was out on parole when Memphis Police Department conducted a safety check on a Megabus coming from Dallas.

As MPD boarded the bus, Young reportedly ran to the upper deck leaving a backpack behind with four large bags of meth and two handguns. The DA's office said one of the guns was stolen.

A jury convicted Young on Wednesday on two felony counts for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and possession of a firearm, according to the DA’s office.

Prior to this case, Young has seven other felony convictions and is on parole for a drug conviction in Texas.

He is being held without bond and could face 18 to 49 years in federal prison.

Young’s sentencing is set for Jan. 17.

This story initially appeared on WMCActionNews5.com.