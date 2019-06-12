MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man has been convicted for drug possession after the district attorney’s office said he rode a bus from Texas to Memphis with 10 pounds of meth in his luggage.
Corey Young, 42, from Jonesboro was out on parole when Memphis Police Department conducted a safety check on a Megabus coming from Dallas.
As MPD boarded the bus, Young reportedly ran to the upper deck leaving a backpack behind with four large bags of meth and two handguns. The DA's office said one of the guns was stolen.
A jury convicted Young on Wednesday on two felony counts for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and possession of a firearm, according to the DA’s office.
Prior to this case, Young has seven other felony convictions and is on parole for a drug conviction in Texas.
He is being held without bond and could face 18 to 49 years in federal prison.
Young’s sentencing is set for Jan. 17.