Man from Florida indicted for bank fraud, money laundering in East Tennessee

Authorities said Johntavis Rogers got people to give him login information for their bank and deposited fake checks into their accounts, sending himself the money.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A federal jury returned a 15-count indictment on Feb. 8 against a Florida man who authorities said tricked several people in East Tennessee. On March 3, he pled not guilty before a federal judge.

According to reports Johntavis Rogers, 24, from Fort Myers, Florida, would reach out to people in East Tennessee through many different social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Authorities said he would convince people that he found a way to deposit money into their bank accounts and said he would share money with them.

They said people would give him login information for their bank accounts and he would then use banking applications to deposit fake checks into their accounts. He would then transfer money from those fake checks to himself, according to records.

Authorities said six financial institutions were affected between March 2021 and August 2021.

He faces an indictment for wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Officials said he can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million if convicted of bank fraud.