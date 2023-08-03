Knox Co. DA: Man convicted of brandishing gun toward women and children, threatening to shoot person

The DA's office said the man threatened to shoot someone who asked why he pulled a gun out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted a felon who brandished a gun at women and children and threatened to shoot someone.

A jury found 34-year-old Demetruice Bennett guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon, assault and evading arrested, according to DA Charme Allen.

On Sept. 16, 2021, multiple callers reported that Bennett was brandishing a gun toward women and children near the intersection of McConnell Street and Lee Williams Avenue in Five Points, the DA's office said.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the area and located the victim who said Bennett was walking around the area holding a handgun with an extended magazine, according to the DA's office.

When the victim asked Bennet why he pulled the gun out, he began arguing and threatened to shoot the victim, the DA's office said.

Bennett fled the area. Officers located Bennett two days later and arrested him after they saw him running out of his grandmother's house, according to the DA's office.

Bennett is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a prior robbery conviction. He also has prior convictions for selling cocaine, marijuana and unlawfully possessing a handgun, and Allen said he was identified as a member of the Vice Lords criminal gang.