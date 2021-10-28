Man hospitalized in serious condition after shooting outside Lonsdale Market and Deli

KPD said no suspects were identified in the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken to UT Medical Center Thursday after being shot outside the Lonsdale Market and Deli.

KPD said no suspects are in custody at the moment.

According to police, officers found a man with a gun shot wound near the road at Heiskell Avenue and Rudy Street. Officers said the later located the crime scene nearby at the Lonsdale Market at 3208 Rudy Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.