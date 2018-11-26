A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Madisonville on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies found 50-year-old Raymond Tony Best lying on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound at the intersection of Ballplay Road and Griffith Branch Road.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Monroe County officers are investigating.

