MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody late Monday night after a chase through Monroe County.

Deputies saw a vehicle driving recklessly on Sweetwater Vonore Road near Charlie Hall's Grocery and said when they tried to pull the driver over, he continued to drive.

"The vehicle continued traveling on Sweetwater Vonore Road taking a right onto Highway 72 West towards Highway 411, Vonore," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The deputy said it saw the vehicle pass two other cars going up a hill on Highway 72 West and ran off the road while trying to turn onto Presley Road but continued traveling on Highway 72 West.

"The vehicle turned right onto Highway 411 North and failed to stop at a red light in front of Food City, Vonore. The vehicle attempted to turn on to Kincaid Road and missed the road striking a guard rail resulting in the vehicle stopping," the sheriff's office said.

A deputy reportedly tried blocking the car but said the suspect reversed into his patrol car and then took off down Kincaid Road. The same deputy "pitted" the vehicle into a guard rail and it came to a stop.

The male driver bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run, but failed, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on charges including possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, tramadol and diazepam. He's also accused of not having insurance, misuse of registration, failure to maintain lane, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, felony evading and resisting arrest.

A female passenger was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Monroe County, investigators said.

Deputies said there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Kincaid Road just off of Highway 411 was shut down for a few hours due to the pursuit. The roadway reopened around midnight.