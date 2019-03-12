SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the two men stopped in Sevierville with two handguns, ammo and three functioning pipe bombs in their car has been indicted.

Sevierville Police stopped a Dodge Neon for an apparent window tint violation on Jan. 4. Upon further investigation, police recovered three functioning pipe bombs and two handguns from the vehicle.

Explosive experts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded and detonated the devices.

Zachary Cushman, 27, and Kenneth Barnett, 42, of Sevierville were charged with possession of prohibited weapons and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Cushman was indicted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a destructive device.

Barnett waived his preliminary hearing back in March.

