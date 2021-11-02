Roane County man indicted for murder in death of his father

Officials said that David John Woods Sr. was indicted for murder in a case involving the death of Donald Woods, a 78-year-old former Marine.

A man is facing murder charges in Roane County after a jury indicted him Wednesday in a case involving the death of a 78-year-old former U.S. Marine in Oliver Springs.

Officials said that David John Woods Sr., 50, was arrested Tuesday, after Donald Woods' body was discovered in his home. Donald Woods was found handcuffed on the floor of his bedroom, with yellow shopping bags next to him that had been placed over his head and duct-taped around his neck, according to officials.

According to an autopsy, he died as a result of asphyxiation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked along with Oliver Springs Police and investigators from the District Attorney's office on the case. They interviewed David John Woods Sr. and David Woods Jr, Donald's19-year-old grandson.

Both of them lived in the house with Donald Woods, officials said.