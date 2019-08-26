KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old man in the shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

Victor L. Parson, 29, faces charges that include attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. He pleaded not guilty in April.

He’s set to be arraigned Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court, according to records.

Police said Parson shot the child in April while visiting a Knoxville friend.

The bullet passed through the girl – who lived – and hit a woman in the leg, records said.

While fleeing police after the shooting, authorities said Parson hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter.

Hours before the Knoxville shooting, investigators said Parson was wanted for shooting and killing a man in DeKalb County, Georgia.

