Man indicted a year after hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Karns

Toby Large was indicted in a crash that killed Rebecca Honeycutt in Karns on the night of April 27, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County grand jury indicted a man almost precisely a year after a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman.

The grand jury indicted Toby Large, 41, with one count of vehicular homicide in the death of Rebecca Honeycutt on the night of April 27, 2021. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Knox County Criminal Court on May 3.

According to Knox County Sheriff's Office, Large ran away from a crash that killed Honeycutt on Karns Valley Drive just before 11 p.m. that night at the intersection of Chuck Jones Road.