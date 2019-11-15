KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man faces federal charges in the 2018 overdose deaths of two unnamed East Tennesseans.

Kevn Leon Catlett, 45, was being held Friday in the Blount County Jail on a count of distributing a mix of fentanyl and heroin that resulted in one person's death and another county of distributing fentanyl that caused another person's death.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Knoxville, a grand jury returned the indictment against Catlett on Oct. 16.

Kevin L. Catlett was being held in the Blount County jail after his federal indictment in the OD deaths of two people.

BCSO

One person, identified by the initials A.G.N., died Sept. 6, 2018.. The other person, identified by the initials D.K.E., died Nov. 13, 2018.

If Catlett is convicted in the deaths, he could face up to life in a federal prison.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Roane County Sheriff's Office investigated the case against Catlett. Also taking part were the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Appalachian HIDTA's Drug Related Task Force and the Regional Forensics Center.

Catlett faces a January 2020 trial, but those dates often are extended.

Catlett has a history of drug-related arrests and charges in Knox County.