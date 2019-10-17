LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with murder and assault after he admitted attacking his sister and shooting and killing his father with a crossbow.

MetroSafe said a woman called the police and claimed her brother hit her in the head with a frying pan and then shot her father with a crossbow at around 1:30 p.m. on October 17.

When police arrived at the home in the 7800 block of Petty Jay Court, 23-year-old Gerald Beavers lll was on the run. He was later apprehended at around 5 p.m. in the Buechel neighborhood.

The Jefferson County coroner has identified the victim as 54-year-old Gerald 'Gerry' Beavers Jr. The coroner states the cause of Beavers Jr.death is sharp force injuries of the head sustained by a crossbow.

Police said Beavers lll admitted to shooting his father and assaulting his sister. He told police he strangled his sister to make her pass out so he could reload his crossbow and kill her. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

USA Cares in Louisville President/CEO Trace Chesser released the following statement to WHAS11 News:

"USA Cares is devastated by the loss of our friend and Director of Career Transition, Gerry Beavers. Not only was Gerry an employee of USA Cares, but he was also a lifelong friend. We went to school together, served in the Army together, and worked at several organizations together. Right before he joined USA Cares, he expressed to me that working with veterans and being able to create positive change in their lives was truly a dream job for him. I am thankful that he had the opportunity to do exactly that, and he will be missed dearly by all of us at USA Cares and by those who were blessed to know him.”

USA Cares provides financial and advocacy assistance to post-9/11 active duty US military service personnel, veterans and their families.

Southeast Christian Church also released the following statement to WHAS11:

“The Southeast Family is saddened by the tragic passing of Gerry Beavers. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Beavers’ Family and those impacted by this loss.”

Sullivan University released a statement to WHAS11:

The students, faculty, and staff of Sullivan University are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Beavers. Gerry worked in Career Services leading efforts to help graduates transition to the workforce, and as an adjunct faculty member within the College of Business. Gerry worked for the university from September 2010 to September 2016. After accepting a new professional challenge outside of the university, Gerry remained connected to the university by attending events and visiting friends and colleagues on a regular basis. Everyone at Sullivan University will miss Gerry’s smile, his friendship, positive attitude and his remarkable contribution to the university. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Beaver is being held on a $500,000 bond and is not allowed to possess deadly weapons including crossbows.

