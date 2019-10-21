JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested 40-year-old, Tupac A. Shakur of Elizabethton, Tennessee on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a call on East Unaka Avenue on Friday around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a person with active warrants from the Carter County Sheriff's Department.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a vehicle leaving with Shakur inside it. The vehicle was later located and contact was made with Shakur.

As he was being arrested, authorities report Shakur pulled away and reached for his waistband. He then turned towards officers with a knife in his hand, according to reports. After a brief struggle with the officers, he was placed in custody.

Shakur also had a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine in his possession, authorities said.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where was held on an $18,000 bond.

This article initially appeared on WCYB.com.