The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say fled after shooting another man at a Lenoir City apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at River Manor Apartments located at 6370 Industrial Park Drive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Michael R. Smith, who is believed to be driving a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with a tool box in the bed. The truck possibly has a silver stripe, but they do not have tag information at this time. He may be heading to Knox County and could have more than one weapon with him.

According to AJ Yokley, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, they believe Smith shot a man inside a red Dodge SUV outside the apartment complex. The victim was shot in the head, and Chief Tony Arden told 10News he could have life threatening injuries. Investigators also confirm there was a child in the victim's vehicle.

Yokley said the victim lived at the apartments, but hte Smith diid not. There is no word on why the shooting happened.

If you see the truck or have any information, you should call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.







