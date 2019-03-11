Man on the run, two suspects in custody after Hendersonville pursuit ends in Nashville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Hendersonville Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a Saturday morning pursuit ended in Nashville.

Police say shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, an employee at a West Main Street gas station told an officer several people had stolen from the store and were driving a white Pontiac van. Officers ran a registration check on the vehicle and determined it had been stolen from Nashville. The van fled a failed traffic stop and headed towards Nashville. Police then pursued the van.

The pursuit ended on Trinity Lane under the Interstate 65 overpass in Nashville when the van hit a concrete median. Officers took Jeremaine Lymon, 36, and Shelby Patterson, 28, into custody and the third occupant of the van fled the scene on foot.

Both Lymon and Patterson have been charged with theft over $2,500 and are being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $12,500 bond. They both have a court date scheduled for Jan. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.

Police have not yet apprehended the third occupant of the van, but have identified him as 24-year-old Aaron Das. Das is wanted by Hendersonville Police on charges of evading arrest, theft over $2,500, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Anyone with information on Das' whereabouts should call Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

