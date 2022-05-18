DA: Man pleads guilty mid-trial to shooting at home of ex-girlfriend on two occassions

The District Attorney General's Office said James Henry Coney, Jr., 35, was facing trial before a Knox County jury before he asked to plead guilty.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Office of the District Attorney General said Wednesday asked to plead guilty to shooting at his ex-girlfriend's house on two occasions while he was facing trial in front of a Knox County jury.

They said James Henry Coney Jr., 35, asked to plead guilty at the close of the state's proof. They said he plead guilty to five counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, illegally having a gun and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

They said the trial lasted three days. During it, attorneys said that on April 9, 2020, at around 3 a.m., Coney went to his ex-girlfriend's home in South Knoxville and shot eight rounds into the house. They said five people were inside, including a 5-year-old child.

They said he then left the house. The Knoxville Police Department responded and collected ballistics evidence, and said they found a laser sight accessory that had fallen off Coney's gun.

On April 11, 2020, at around 6 a.m. they said Coney returned to the house and shot at it again, according to a release from the District Attorney General's office.

Later that same day, police found Coney at a Walmart in East Knoxville. They said that when he was taken into custody, police found a Glock and new laser sight with him.

Police later said that ballistics from the shooting matched characteristics of the Glock Coney was found with.