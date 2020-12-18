x
Man pleads guilty in deadly Lenoir City drunk driving crash

Prosecutors said Tracy Oliver pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Kyrstin Sensabaugh after a 2018 crash in Lenoir City.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is now pleading guilty after a drunk driving crash that killed one woman and hurt two others.

Prosecutors said Tracy Oliver pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of  Kyrstin Sensabaugh after a 2018 crash in Lenoir City.

Police said the victim and two other women were stopped at a red light when Oliver crashed into their car.

A judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison. Though prosecutors noted given the sentencing laws, he could be out in less than five-and-a-half years.

