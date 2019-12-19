JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man now living in Montana pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Shain A. Chappell, 48, admitted to using his position as controller to embezzle over $1 million from his former employer, Greentech Environmental, LLC, in Johnson City.

Chappell began employment as controller in October 2015, and by July 2017, had devised a scheme where Greentech would falsely pay for his personal credit card purchases by showing the payments as purchases of inventory in Greentech’s books and records.

He reportedly embezzled money by causing Greentech to pay for lavish lifestyle expenditures during the two-year period.

Chappell’s luxury purchases included clothing, shoes, jewelry, meals, vacations, sports memorabilia, athletic and concert tickets, firearms, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a hot tub, and significant charitable contributions, according to the report from the department of justice release.

"In addition to stealing from Greentech, Chappell filed false tax returns for calendar years 2017 and 2018 that failed to include income from the money stolen from his employer, resulting in additional income tax owed of over $350,000."

As part of the written plea agreement, Chappell waived an indictment by a Federal Grand Jury and agreed to plead guilty to the aforementioned charges.

He entered a guilty plea in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville on Dec. 19. His sentencing is set for May 1, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Chappell faces a term of up to 23 years in federal prison, $500,000 in fines, and supervised release of three years.

“The federal law enforcement agencies are to be congratulated for their detection, investigation and successful prosecution of this individual. The devastation caused by economic white-collar crimes from embezzlement negatively impacts many people. Our office will continue in our efforts to uncover these crimes and prosecute the individuals responsible” said United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey.

The criminal information and plea agreement are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations.