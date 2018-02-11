KNOX COUNTY — A Knox County man pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a low-level Class E felony offense, in the shooting death of his 19-year-old friend and neighbor back in 2014.

Jack Bush was initially accused of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Evan Hall in Dec. 2014.

As part of the plea agreement, Bush will spend one year on probation with costs, and will have to apply for a judicial diversion.

The case was first brought to trial in Oct. 24, 2016 -- hinging around Tennessee's stand-your-ground law and whether Bush had been acting in self-defense.

According to state authorities, it began when the victim had attended a workplace Christmas party in West Knoxville on the night of Dec. 13, 2014.

Authorities said Hall had become highly intoxicated from drinking. As he left the party, he rear-ended a vehicle on Cedar Bluff Road and drove off from the scene of the crash.

The state said Hall entered his neighborhood in West Knox County, where he drove his pickup truck through various yards --destroying property. The truck came to a rest in a row of trees that ran along a property line of Christen Lee Circle where Bush lived.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Authorities said Bush had been awoken by the commotion outside and knew that the crashed vehicle belonged to Hall, who was also his friend who lived a few houses down from him.

Bush got dressed, armed himself with a handgun and then went outside. Authorities said his mother told him to put down the gun as he walked out of the house and into the public street in the front of his home.

Authorities said Bush was 19 at the time and did not have a permit to carry a handgun.

When Bush confronted Hall outside his truck in the neighbor's yard, the two began to exchange words.

Authorities said Hall then began to advance toward Bush. When Hall was in the street, they said Bush stood his ground and fired three shots into Hall's upper torso and head -- killing him.

During the trial, the state argued Bush had acted illegally by carrying a firearm into a public street and therefore had to retreat under state law before resorting to lethal force in self-defense.

The first five-day trial ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict.

In Nov. 2017, the Tennessee Supreme Court handed down a decision in another case, State v. Antoine Perrier, that would provide the state with clarification 'to an area of the law that had become very cloudy' on stand-your-ground applications.

The decision called for a jury-out determination by the judge as to whether the defendant was acting lawfully for the purposes of the stand-your-ground law. The state said this meant that it would have been unable to argue before a jury in a second trial that the defendant illegally carried a gun into the street.

The state said another point in the Perrier decision did not explicitly state or clarify if the jury should be instructed that an unlawfully-acting defendant had an affirmative duty to retreat.

The state said it maintained Jack Bush had acted criminally on the night of the incident, but the Perrier decision made it so they couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bush had acted with criminal negligence that night by 'interjecting himself 'into a situation 'that did not require his presence.'

"This is, without a doubt, a tragic case. It has impacted everyone involved in a permanently and profoundly negative way. But we are constrained here to judge this case solely upon the law and the facts," Deputy District Attorney General Kyle Hixson said. "Based upon everything that I’ve stated here, we believe that this resolution is in the best interest of the State of Tennessee, and I ask the court to accept the agreement."

Hall's family went on record with the state -- saying the were not in agreement with the resolution.

© 2018 WBIR