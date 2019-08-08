KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a deadly South Knoxville shooting.

Tykemien Todd Stewart and another man were charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, and attempted especially aggravated robbery after the November 2017 shooting of James Kevin Bell, 36, of LaFollette.

Now, according to court officials, Stewart has pleaded guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on August 23.

Lamone Price Simmons was also charged with murder.

Knoxville police said Bell had been living with a relative in the Fisher Place home where the shooting took place for several weeks.