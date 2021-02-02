DA: Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor after child pornography found on his cell phones

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Reynolds to serve 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after child pornography was found on his cell phones, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

Prosecutors with the Child Abuse Unit obtained a conviction against a man who had over 100 images of child pornography on his cell phones.

56-year-old Randy Dale Reynolds pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Judge Steve Sword sentenced Reynolds to serve 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

In September 2019, Reynolds was in General Sessions Court facing an unrelated charge.

According to a press release, in an effort to defend against that charge, Reynolds’ defense attorney at the time requested that law enforcement examine the contents of some cell phones seized from Reynolds.

After Reynolds gave consent to search the phones, Knoxville Police Department Investigator Phil Jinks conducted a forensic extraction of the phones.

While examining the contents of the phones, the investigator discovered the phones contained numerous images of child pornography, officials said.