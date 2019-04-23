The man charged with shooting a woman and her two-year-old daughter then later hitting a 13-year-old on a scooter with his car as he fled from police has pleaded not guilty.

Victor Parson, 29, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to render aid, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license in Knox County last week.

Investigators say Parson is also wanted on a murder charge in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to court documents, Parson was visiting a friend last Sunday, eating pizza in the living room, when the friend said he stood up without warning and shot his 2-year-old daughter in the abdomen. The bullet went through the little girl and hit a woman in the leg.

It was when Parson was fleeing from Knoxville Police that he ran over the boy on the scooter.

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 23.