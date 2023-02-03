Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash

The victim and her husband were in their 80s and had just observed their 63rd wedding anniversary days before the crash, according to her obituary.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in a stolen car after deputies found it at a car wash on Central Avenue Pike on July 9, 2021.

Deputies said they saw Hipps washing the car and asked to speak with him before he jumped into the driver's seat and sped off. Deputies lost sight of Hipps until they found he had crashed into another vehicle on Rifle Range Road.

The DA's office said the impact of the crash pinned the vehicle into a guard rail. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Barbara Moore Williams, was taken to the hospital with significant injuries before she died hours later.

Her husband was also injured in the crash. The couple, in their 80s, had just observed their 63rd wedding anniversary days before, according to her obituary.

Deputies said Hipps tried to run after the crash, but they found him and arrested him a short time later.

On Friday, the DA's office said Hipps pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. Judge Hector Sanchez approved the 11-year prison sentence.

The DA's office said Hipps had prior criminal convictions out of Greene County for evading arrest and six felony convictions for theft.