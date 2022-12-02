DA: 72-year-old man sentenced to 61 years for sexually abusing a child

Joseph Steven Owen pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery, the DA said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 72-year-old who sexually abused an eight-year-old was sentenced to 61 years in prison, according to prosecutors in Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's Child Abuse Unit.

Joseph Steven Owen pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery, the DA said. At a sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Steve Sword ordered Owen to serve 61 years in prison without parole.

On Jan. 19, 2022, the victim went to the Family Justice Center and told the Knox County Sheriff's Office Detective Caleb Shufford that she had been sexually abused by Owen beginning when she was eight years old, the DA said.

The abuse continued for approximately two years, Allen said.

Prosecutors said the victim made a recorded phone call to Owen through law enforcement where he made several disclosures about performing sexual acts on her when she was eight.

"The willingness of this victim to come forward and confront her abuser led to the conviction, and because of this conviction, this perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in prison," said Allen.