DA: Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after raping an intoxicated woman

Authorities said David Lyndel Cochran, 49, was convicted of aggravated rape, two counts of rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole after authorities said he raped an intoxicated woman on Aug. 25, 2019.

During a trial, the District Attorney's Office said that Pero's Restaurant on Emory Road was closing its location and the restaurant staff celebrated at the bar. They said David Lyndel Cochran, 49, was a cook at the restaurant.

After a server became extremely intoxicated, vomiting and passing out in the restaurant, attorneys said Cochran offered to take her home.

She was carried to his car, but instead of taking her home attorneys said he took her to a motel off Emory Road. There, they said Cochran raped her while she was unable to give consent.

They said the next day, she was hurt and uncomfortable, but did not know what happened. The Knox County Sheriff's Office started investigating what happened, interviewing witnesses and sending her to the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee.

There, an examination revealed DNA matching Cochran.