A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing Social Security benefits from seniors on Oct. 2.

Amir Hossain Rasekh, 40, pleaded guilty in May 2018 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

From 2012 until his arrest in June 2017, Rasekh was involved in a scheme that included stealing Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits from unsuspecting victims and using their personal identification information (PII) to sign up for benefits online.

Over the five-year period, Rasekh stole $547,719.20.

He and other individuals, who have not been identified, then directed the monthly SSA benefits payment to prepaid debit cards issued by Green Dot and under their control.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to pursue prosecution of individuals who commit crimes against our district’s older residents,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “We encourage anyone near retirement age to protect themselves from fraudulent acts such as these by contacting the Social Security Administration to ensure that their personal identification information has not been used without their knowledge.”

Rasekh was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $547,719.20.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the SSA, Office of the Inspector General and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank M. Dale, Jr. and Jennifer Kolman represented the United States in court proceedings.

