Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after setting fire to home on Petros Highway

According to the District Attorney General, Jason Kitts pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

PETROS, Tenn — A man pleaded guilty to setting a Petros Highway home on fire, according to a release from the District Attorney General.

It said Jason Kitts entered the plea on June 23 and was sentenced to 15 years in jail. According to the DA, Kitts was living with the homeowner when they got into an argument in the early morning of Oct. 29, 2022. Kitts hit the homeowner, so the homeowner left the home and called the police from a gas station in Petros.

Kitts called the homeowner while she was speaking with police officers, and the DA said the officer recorded the phone call. The homeowner was then escorted to the Morgan County line and went to a safe location, not returning home.

The following day, the homeowner heard from a person still in contact with Kitts that the house was on fire. The DA said she called 911 and the fire was extinguished after it had caused severe damage.

According to the release, Kitts set their bed on fire as well as other locations in the home. He was taken into custody on Oct. 30, 2022.