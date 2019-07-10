GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A judge sentenced a South Carolina man to time in federal prison in an East Tennessee conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Leonard Wayne Mullifax, 49, was sentenced to 235 months -- almost 20 years -- in federal prison Monday. Authorities say Mullifax was an out-of-state supplier for a larger East Tennessee conspiracy.

Officers searched Mullinax’s home in Gaffney, South Carolina and recovered roughly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 28 guns, ammunition, a drug ledger, a vacuum sealer and other paraphernalia.

In his plea agreement, Mullifax he was accountable for at least 4 kilograms of methamphetamine -- close to 9 pounds. He also said he had been supplying co-defendant Edward Walters, 48, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, for about a year. Edward Walters is currently pending sentencing.

Other defendants who have been previously sentenced to time in federal prison in this methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy include:

Jamie Nicole Wilson, 42, of Gaffney, South Carolina - sentenced to 16 years and 8 months

Jason Ronald Burchfield, 39, of Hawkins County, Tennessee - sentenced to 12 years and 5 months

Matthew Glenn Russell, 27, of Rogersville, Tennessee - sentenced to 11 years and 3 months

Amber Lynn Hall, 29, of Church Hill, Tennessee - sentenced to 11 years and 3 months

Jimmy Lee Gray, 37, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee - sentenced to 10 years

Michael James Walters, 46, of Bristol, Tennessee - sentenced to 10 years

